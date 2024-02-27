Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.7 %

C stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. 3,611,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,969,891. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

