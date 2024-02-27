Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after buying an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after buying an additional 152,203 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Regis Acquisition Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.25. 84,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,473. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

