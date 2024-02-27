Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,100 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.13% of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Rollins Financial grew its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 103.2% in the second quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

NEAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.38. 230,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.