Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 327,565 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 511.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,565 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 1.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $26,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.84. 868,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,132,282. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $97.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.27%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

