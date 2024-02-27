Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 525 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,805,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,574,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,875 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,875,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,058,000 after purchasing an additional 945,255 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $508.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,304. The company has a 50-day moving average of $487.38 and a 200-day moving average of $459.12. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63. The firm has a market cap of $393.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

