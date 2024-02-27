Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Liquidity Services accounts for 2.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Liquidity Services worth $38,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Liquidity Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Liquidity Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LQDT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,535. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $543.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.16.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.96 million for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Liquidity Services Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.