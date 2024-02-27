Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 15,734 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,734 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 100,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 162,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $132.18. 147,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,733. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.54 and a 12 month high of $134.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.