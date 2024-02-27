Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,847 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 813,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,391,000 after purchasing an additional 194,615 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 131,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.80. 257,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,098. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $341.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.16. The company has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

