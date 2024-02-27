Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 22,144 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,453 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 22,144 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 3.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.08% of FedEx worth $56,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FDX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.56.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063,747. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

