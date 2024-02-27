Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 6,378 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises about 1.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at TJX Companies
In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on TJX
TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,190. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.66.
About TJX Companies
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
