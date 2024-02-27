Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Star Equity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRRP opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. Star Equity has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

