Status One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.91 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $166.21 million and $14.91 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00015119 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00015687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,792.04 or 0.99892031 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001239 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.11 or 0.00186633 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008760 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,876,406,757 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,876,406,756.91392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0429823 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $15,731,760.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

