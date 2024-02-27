Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000. SharkNinja makes up approximately 1.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SharkNinja as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $185,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000.

SN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 59.00.

SN stock traded down 0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 53.96. 309,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 52 week low of 25.84 and a 52 week high of 55.38.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.86 by 0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of 1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, as well as other floorcare products; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters, and bakeware products; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, home environment products, and garment care products.

