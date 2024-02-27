Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,173 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,694 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,770,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at $958,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $123,412.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,063 shares of company stock worth $10,766,882. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,787. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

