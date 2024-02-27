Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Invests $772,000 in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Rimini Street as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Rimini Street by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 2,817,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 856,085 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,358,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 318,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 2nd quarter worth $479,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMNI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 44,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,913. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $281.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

