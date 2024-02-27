Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,653 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares in the company, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 435,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $48.74.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

