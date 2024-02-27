Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Purchases 8,215 Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the quarter. NerdWallet comprises about 1.5% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,486,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,515 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after purchasing an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 570,203 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 994,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after acquiring an additional 336,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDS. Barclays lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded NerdWallet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NerdWallet from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

NRDS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 212,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,899. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.72. NerdWallet, Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.43 million. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. NerdWallet’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

