Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 2.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

BX traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $126.00. 980,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.34. The company has a market cap of $89.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

