Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.07. 60,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,445. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.84 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average of $89.76.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.59 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EEFT. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

