Stelco (TSE:STLC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$50.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$47.00.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stelco from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$51.00 price target on Stelco and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.83.

Stelco Stock Down 1.1 %

Stelco Company Profile

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$40.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$32.93 and a 12-month high of C$60.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

