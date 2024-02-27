Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Gap Up to $89.95

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.95, but opened at $95.56. Sterling Infrastructure shares last traded at $103.57, with a volume of 277,763 shares changing hands.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 22.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.73 and a 200-day moving average of $75.73.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

