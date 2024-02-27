Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Trading Down 4.1%

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €31.17 ($33.88) and last traded at €31.33 ($34.05). Approximately 25,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 235,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.67 ($35.51).

STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.67 ($35.51).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.75 and a 200-day moving average of €29.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares during the period. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

