StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.60 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Everbridge from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,408.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,056 shares of company stock worth $373,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

