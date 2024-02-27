StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Bancorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LARK opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $111.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $13.14 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

