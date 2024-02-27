StockNews.com Downgrades Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.66. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $41.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $290.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Further Reading

