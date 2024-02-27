StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Upland Software

Upland Software Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

Upland Software stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.