StockNews.com Downgrades Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Upland Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 32,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 3.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 11.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 15.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
