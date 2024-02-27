StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,471,931 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,110 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 74,096 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.