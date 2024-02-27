StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FUN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NYSE FUN opened at $39.78 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 129,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 53.8% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

