StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Sientra Trading Down 18.7 %
Institutional Trading of Sientra
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 758.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sientra by 229,051.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
