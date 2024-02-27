StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Trading Down 18.7 %

Institutional Trading of Sientra

Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 253.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sientra by 758.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after purchasing an additional 364,180 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sientra by 229,051.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 316,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Sientra during the third quarter valued at $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

