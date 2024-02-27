StockNews.com Upgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DRRX. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. DURECT has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 195,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 190,414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

