StockNews.com Upgrades FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.55.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 2.5 %

FTAI stock opened at $56.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.91. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.23.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 281.26% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

