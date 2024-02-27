StockNews.com Upgrades Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $589.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 99,783.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,823,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $222,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,843,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,801,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,973 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

