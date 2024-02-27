StockNews.com Upgrades Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Marcus & Millichap Trading Down 0.7 %

MMI stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 1.23. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $44.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.49.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.24 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus & Millichap

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,917,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,415,000 after purchasing an additional 139,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

