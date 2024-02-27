StockNews.com Upgrades NiSource (NYSE:NI) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.03. NiSource has a 1 year low of $22.86 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

