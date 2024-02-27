Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given a C$26.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) has been given a C$26.00 price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. ATB Capital set a C$31.00 target price on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.29.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Strathcona Resources stock traded down C$0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,957. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.37. Strathcona Resources has a 12-month low of C$20.16 and a 12-month high of C$30.48. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.47.

In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. In other Strathcona Resources news, Director Cody Church bought 1,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.00 per share, with a total value of C$25,080.00. Also, Director Connie De Ciancio bought 3,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,243.18. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Strathcona Resources

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

