Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,202 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on F shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,401,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,956,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.