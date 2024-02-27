Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Reduced by Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises about 5.9% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Sun Communities worth $26,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SUI traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $131.48. 345,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,935. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.80. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.74 and a twelve month high of $146.94.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Sun Communities

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.