Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NOVA. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.22. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

