Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Evercore ISI

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NOVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial raised Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.23.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 634,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 106,819 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 188,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 33,629 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 183.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 359,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 232,740 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth $616,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,614 shares in the last quarter.
Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.
