Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 515.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 15.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 376,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 49,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 64.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 43,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Featured Articles

