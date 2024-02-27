Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.75 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Superior Plus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Superior Plus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Superior Plus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPB

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

SPB opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.85. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.05 and a 1-year high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is 342.86%.

About Superior Plus

(Get Free Report)

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.