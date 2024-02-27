Susquehanna Trims Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Target Price to $30.00

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $24.25 on Friday. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 11,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $320,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,854. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.