Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NEE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,316,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

