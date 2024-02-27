Synovus Financial Corp Buys 4,563 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after acquiring an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Down 2.4 %

AMT traded down $4.57 on Tuesday, hitting $183.15. 855,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,633. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 122.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average is $189.20.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

