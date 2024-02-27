Synovus Financial Corp Has $6.04 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after acquiring an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $194,586,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after acquiring an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $514.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $456.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $343.39 and a one year high of $523.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

