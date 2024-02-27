Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 713 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.23. 97,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $204.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

