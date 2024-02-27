Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.60.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,331. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $324.11 and a fifty-two week high of $448.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

