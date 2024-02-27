Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,705 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in Enbridge by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 508,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

