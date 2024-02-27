Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 37.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 687 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

