Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $33.16

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.16, but opened at $36.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 158,310 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TARS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,743.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,963 shares of company stock worth $1,290,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,750,000 after acquiring an additional 742,493 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,190,000 after purchasing an additional 332,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.